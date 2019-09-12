|
JOSSELYN, Kenneth F. Of Malden and formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at home in his sleep on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was 66. Born in Boston, he was raised in Squantum and was the son of the late Frederick H. and Lorraine E. (Ingham) Josselyn. Dear brother of Linda J. McCormack and her husband Edward J. "Skip" III of East Falmouth, Mark R. Josselyn and his wife Marie of Hopkinton and Beverly Asnault and her husband Thomas of Cohasset. Loving uncle of Ashley Simmons and her husband Brandon of Bellingham, David E. McCormack of E. Falmouth, Dominique Early and her husband Alex of Waltham, Brittany Cesario and her husband Vincent of FL, Alicia Asnault of Cambridge and Samuel Asnault of Cohasset. Loving great-uncle of Lukas, Jacob, Zachary, Vincent Jr. and Aine. Also survived by many loving extended family members and many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Sunday, September 22nd from 12 PM through 1:30 PM at the First Church of Squantum, 164 Bellevue Rd., Quincy, followed by Ken's Funeral Service which will be held in the First Church of Squantum on Sunday, September 22nd at 1:30 PM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Kenneth's name to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019