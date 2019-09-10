|
|
NEERGAARD, Kenneth F. "Spooks" In Woburn, Sunday afternoon, September 8th, with his beloved son and family at his bedside. The beloved husband of the late Helen (Stowlarsky) Neergaard, he was one hundred years of age. Cherished father of Kenneth H. Neergaard, his wife Carol of Woburn and the late Jean Olson, Barbara Neiman, Richard Neergaard. Father-in-law of Robert Olson of CA. Dear brother of Marie Theobald, her late husband Herbert of Stoneham, Mildred Neergaard, and late brothers and their late wives Harold J. Neergaard, his wife Helen, Edward Neergaard, and Ingrid Neergaard. Loving "Pa" of Catherine Biss, Michelle Olson, April and Kenneth Neergaard, Peter Neiman, and Erica Boyle, and great "Pa" of Cody and Caitie Biss, Ashley and Nicholas Baglieri, Allison Boyle, Rachel and Clayton Neiman. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great and grand. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, September 13th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, Main Street, North Woburn at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Family and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours at the Funeral Home, Thursday evening, 4-7 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Ken to The Friends of Woburn Veterans, 144 School Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019