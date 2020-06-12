Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Mayflower Cemetery
774 Tremont St
Duxbury, MA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH FORTINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH G. FORTINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH G. FORTINI Obituary
FORTINI, Kenneth G. Age 67, a longtime resident of Duxbury, MA, passed away suddenly after a fall on Friday, June 5th, 2020.

Ken was raised in Braintree, MA, where he graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1971. He went on to graduate from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY in 1975, becoming one the first graduates to earn the interdisciplinary degree Urban Studies. While at Fordham, he volunteered with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC); he helped as a tenant organizer amid the burning Bronx, fighting for tenants' rights and creating better living conditions for vulnerable people.

He went on to work as an Investment Advisor and Certified Financial Planner (CFP?) for over 40 years, guiding his clients' current and future financial needs and goals; he felt honored to be a part of their lives. He served on the board of Massasoit Community College for 10 years, believing that accessible education unlocks opportunities.

He was preceded in death by his son Paul S. Fortini. He is survived by: his daughter Kristina A. Fortini of Providence, RI, his daughter Lisa F. Watts, her husband Ellis Watts, and their children Curtis and Olivia of Medford, MA, his former wife Kathleen Fortini of Plymouth, MA, his close friend Debi Cramer of Plymouth, MA, and his beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Coco.

Ken loved to travel all over the world, meet new people, play golf, support local arts and cultural events, and cheer on the Red Sox & Patriots. He was proud of his children and delighted in his grandchildren.

Visitation with COVID-19 restrictions will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, KINGSTON, MA on Monday, June 15 from 4-8pm. On Tuesday, June 16 at 11:30am, there will be a brief outdoor Graveside Ceremony held at Mayflower Cemetery, 774 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC) or the Massasoit Community College Foundation, Inc. To offer condolences, please visit

www.shepherdfuneralhomes.com

Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 13 to June 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -