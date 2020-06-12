|
|
FORTINI, Kenneth G. Age 67, a longtime resident of Duxbury, MA, passed away suddenly after a fall on Friday, June 5th, 2020.
Ken was raised in Braintree, MA, where he graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1971. He went on to graduate from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY in 1975, becoming one the first graduates to earn the interdisciplinary degree Urban Studies. While at Fordham, he volunteered with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC); he helped as a tenant organizer amid the burning Bronx, fighting for tenants' rights and creating better living conditions for vulnerable people.
He went on to work as an Investment Advisor and Certified Financial Planner (CFP?) for over 40 years, guiding his clients' current and future financial needs and goals; he felt honored to be a part of their lives. He served on the board of Massasoit Community College for 10 years, believing that accessible education unlocks opportunities.
He was preceded in death by his son Paul S. Fortini. He is survived by: his daughter Kristina A. Fortini of Providence, RI, his daughter Lisa F. Watts, her husband Ellis Watts, and their children Curtis and Olivia of Medford, MA, his former wife Kathleen Fortini of Plymouth, MA, his close friend Debi Cramer of Plymouth, MA, and his beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Coco.
Ken loved to travel all over the world, meet new people, play golf, support local arts and cultural events, and cheer on the Red Sox & Patriots. He was proud of his children and delighted in his grandchildren.
Visitation with COVID-19 restrictions will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, KINGSTON, MA on Monday, June 15 from 4-8pm. On Tuesday, June 16 at 11:30am, there will be a brief outdoor Graveside Ceremony held at Mayflower Cemetery, 774 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC) or the Massasoit Community College Foundation, Inc. To offer condolences, please visit
www.shepherdfuneralhomes.com
Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 13 to June 15, 2020