KENNETH G. HARRIS


1963 - 2020
HARRIS, Kenneth G. Age 57 of Melrose passed away on July 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lavon Harris, his two stepchildren Lexie Morse and Stephen Morse of Melrose, his brother Russell Harris of Medford, his sisters Cheryl Harris of N. Chelmsford and Deborah Harris-Kidder of Parma, OH. He was predeceased in death by his parents Charles and Virginia Harris and two brothers Randy and Eddie Harris. Visiting Hours: A Memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
