LAKE, Kenneth G. Jr. "Kenny" Of Malden, Nov. 30, 2019. Son of the late Kenneth G. Lake, Sr. & Agnes (Buttlar) Lake-Surette, formerly of Malden. Father of Luellen Corbett of Lawrence & Kenneth G. Lake, III and his wife Laurie of Dracut. Brother of Dorothy Winders of CA. Loving grandfather of Shane Corbett, Alexa Green, Ian Sweeney. Kenny was survived by his close friend Verena Morelli and many loving friends at 630 Salem St. and Dunkin Donuts across the street. Funeral Services for Kenny will be held in the Weir-Mac Cuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at 12noon. Relatives and friends are welcome to call at the Funeral Home on Wed., morning, two hours prior to the service from 10-12noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to the American Red Cross, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Medford, MA 02155. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam. For obit & direction: weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019