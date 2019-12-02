Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH LAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH G. "KENNY" LAKE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH G. "KENNY" LAKE Jr. Obituary
LAKE, Kenneth G. Jr. "Kenny" Of Malden, Nov. 30, 2019. Son of the late Kenneth G. Lake, Sr. & Agnes (Buttlar) Lake-Surette, formerly of Malden. Father of Luellen Corbett of Lawrence & Kenneth G. Lake, III and his wife Laurie of Dracut. Brother of Dorothy Winders of CA. Loving grandfather of Shane Corbett, Alexa Green, Ian Sweeney. Kenny was survived by his close friend Verena Morelli and many loving friends at 630 Salem St. and Dunkin Donuts across the street. Funeral Services for Kenny will be held in the Weir-Mac Cuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at 12noon. Relatives and friends are welcome to call at the Funeral Home on Wed., morning, two hours prior to the service from 10-12noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to the American Red Cross, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Medford, MA 02155. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam. For obit & direction: weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -