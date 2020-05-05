Home

To be announced at a later date
GRACE, Kenneth Died peacefully, April 22, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts at the age of 62. He will be remembered as an exceptionally intelligent, kind, and generous man with vibrant energy. Ken was proud of his Cape Verdean heritage, years served as a Vietnam era veteran and years working in human services. Those left to cherish his memory include his father, son and six siblings. He was preceded in death by his mother. In lieu of other remembrances, family and friends are encouraged to donate to a scholarship created in Kenneth's name on GoFundMe.com A Memorial Service will be held in the near future, post COVID-19.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
