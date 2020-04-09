Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
KENNETH GRAVELL Jr.

KENNETH GRAVELL Jr. Obituary
GRAVELL, Kenneth Jr. Of North Revere, April 5. Late member Carpenter's Union Local #33. Beloved son of Catherine (Currier) Gravell & the late Kenneth Gravell. Loving brother of Nicholas Cox & his wife Marina, Jeanine Tremblay & the late William Gravell & his wife Sharon. Cousin of John Gravell, also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins. Services were private with an entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
