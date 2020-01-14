Boston Globe Obituaries
KENNETH H. BURT

BURT, Kenneth H. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, Jan 11. Beloved husband of Sally R. (Robinson) and dear father of the Rev Dr. Daphne L. Burt and her wife Lisa Martinell of Amhrest, and Eric H. Burt of Dover. Loving grandfather of Betsy R. Burt, Brooks J. Burt, and Emily J. Burt. Brother of Joanna Burt of England. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 8 at 11 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 59 Court St., Dedham, MA 02026. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Paul's Church (address above) or to the Dedham Historical Society, 612 High St., Dedham, MA 02026 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
