WEBSTER, Kenneth H. Of Norwood, passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Frances A. (Yelapi) Webster. Devoted father of Donna Marie Copponi and her husband Richard A. of Franklin, Kenneth A. Webster and his wife Nancy E. of Norfolk and Lori Ann Webster of Franklin. Cherished grandfather of Michael Copponi and his fianc?e Briana, Kaitlin Copponi, KC Webster and Jack Webster. Brother of Richard Webster of Foxboro, Earl Webster of Sharon, Marion Graham of Attleboro, Leonard Webster of Worcester, June Yancik of Dover, NH, Sidney Webster of Worcester, Karen Charbonneau of Holden and Ralph Webster of Holden. Beloved brother-in-law of the Yelapi family. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, greatnieces and greatnephews. Son of the late Hugh R. and Avis (Merserve) Webster. Kenneth was a retired worker for Verizon and a member of the Telephone Pioneers Union. He was also a life member of the Norwood ELKS #1124. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Mary's Church E. Walpole, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-8pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Mary's Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole, MA 02032 or to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020