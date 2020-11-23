1/
KENNETH HARKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARKINS, Kenneth "Kenny" Of Reading, formerly of Charlestown, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Golding) Harkins. Devoted father of Kenneth J. Harkins and his wife Mary and Kristine C. Whitmarsh and her husband Howard. Cherished "Pop Pop" of 6 and doting great "Pop Pop" of 1. Dear brother of the late Paul Harkins, Eddie Harkins and Anne Considine. Loving son of the late Gertrude (Haggerty) Harkins. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Kenny's Eternal Life will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 10:30am in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading. Please go directly to church. MA covid-19 and social distancing guidelines must be followed and masks must be worn. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kenny's memory to the Winchester Hospital Cancer Center c/o Beth Israel/Lahey Health Department of Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805.

To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty - Barile Family

Funeral Home

Celebrating Life

Sharing Memories

781.944.1589

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Barile Funeral Home - Reading
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
781.944.1589
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved