HARKINS, Kenneth "Kenny" Of Reading, formerly of Charlestown, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Golding) Harkins. Devoted father of Kenneth J. Harkins and his wife Mary and Kristine C. Whitmarsh and her husband Howard. Cherished "Pop Pop" of 6 and doting great "Pop Pop" of 1. Dear brother of the late Paul Harkins, Eddie Harkins and Anne Considine. Loving son of the late Gertrude (Haggerty) Harkins. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Kenny's Eternal Life will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 10:30am in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading. Please go directly to church. MA covid-19 and social distancing guidelines must be followed and masks must be worn. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kenny's memory to the Winchester Hospital Cancer Center c/o Beth Israel/Lahey Health Department of Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805.
