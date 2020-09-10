BURKE, Kenneth J. Retired Brookline Police Officer of Norwood, passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Ken was born in Boston to Joseph W. Burke and Catherine B. Burke (Donnelly) and was one of seven boys (all seven served in the U.S. Military) growing up in the Whiskey Point section of Brookline. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army prior to stepping up again and serving the Town of Brookline for 32 years as a Police Officer until his retirement in 1998. In addition to Norwood and Brookline, Ken also resided in Canton, Roslindale and West Roxbury. A special, unpretentious and humble person who loved to tell stories with a great sense of humor. Ken possessed the ability to put people at ease, especially during difficult and challenging times. Ken will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. Devoted husband of Charmaine Burke (O'Dell). Cherished father of Joseph W. Burke and his wife, Jennifer A. Burke, including Deborah A. Gallagher (Burke) and her husband James Gallagher of Canton. Beloved brother of Joseph W. Burke and James L. Burke, both of Florida, including his predeceased brothers John, Albert, Ronald and Paul Burke. Dearly loved grandfather to Shane P. Burke and Kiley B. Burke. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Sunday from 2:00–5:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10:00 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. (COVID-19 guidelines must be followed at both the Funeral Home and church).





