CAREW, Kenneth J. Entered in to rest on Tuesday, July 8, 2020 at age 90. Born in Medford, MA on Nov. 7, 1929, he attended St. Clements School, played football, baseball, basketball and was in the band. Ken went on to join the US Army from 1948-49 and after was an active member of the National Guard for 4 years. Ken joined the Massachusetts State Police and proudly served for over 21 years. Ken was also the Chief of Police in Gilford, N.H. He attended Northeastern University with a focus on traffic management and traffic investigation courses. After retiring from the State Police, Ken went on to work with the Massachusetts Safety Council. Ken was a resident of Burlington, MA for over 30 years. He enjoyed travelling to his favorite spots: Florida, New Hampshire and Cape Cod. Survived by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, friends and many other family members. Ken was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing golf, basketball, skiing, dancing and reading. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved, late wife Marion, his children and his grandchildren. Ken had a big heart. He was proud to be a Catholic and serve God. He took extreme pride in attending his grandchildren's numerous events. He was a devoted father, papa, brother, uncle and friend. Love and dedication to family, giving to others, caring to those in need and being a servant to God were special qualities that Ken possessed. Funeral Mass (Private – Family only due to COVID) will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020