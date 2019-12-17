Boston Globe Obituaries
|
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church
99 Main St. (Rt. 27)
Wayland, MA
View Map
KENNETH J. "KEN" TAUER

KENNETH J. "KEN" TAUER Obituary
TAUER, Kenneth J. "Ken" Age 96, of Wayland, died unexpectedly on December 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of the late Alice L. (Marchant) Tauer who died on December 26, 2012. Loving father of Gregory P. Tauer and his wife Patty of Natick, Susan Tauer of Wayland, Kathleen Tauer of Wayland, and the late Mary Tauer who died on July 13, 2012. He was the devoted grandfather of Yvon Edoumou of Kinshasa, Congo, Kelly Henricks and her husband Benjamin of Uxbridge, Karen Ano of Wayland, Erica Croswell and her husband Scott of Ashland, Kim Hurley and her husband Ryan of Framingham and Kristen Donnelly and her husband Alan of Framingham. Cherished great-grandfather of Cameron, Connor, Ella, Olivia, Sean, Thomas, Harrison and Mason. Brother of Gloria Bradley of MN. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitations on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St. (Rt. 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Tauer family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Ken's memory be sent to the . For condolences and directions, please visit www.johnbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
