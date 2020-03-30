|
LANE, Kenneth Joseph Age 92, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away after a long illness, on March 21, 2020. Born in Cambridge to the late Edward Leo and Katherine (Donahue) Lane and raised in West Roxbury, Ken was a graduate of BC High School and a WWII Navy veteran. After retiring as New England General Manager from The Dannon Company, Ken retired to Barnstead, NH and eventually Florida. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Ami Paulette Lane; sons Thomas, Kevin, Edward, Christopher, Paul, and Jeffrey; Ami's daughter, Shelli Beth Truett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces; and three beloved sisters Mary, Louise and Joann. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen, and sons Richard and Kenneth Lane, Jr., brothers Ted and Paul and sister Dorothy. A military service will be held at a future date at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020