Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH JOSEPH LANE


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH JOSEPH LANE Obituary
LANE, Kenneth Joseph Age 92, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away after a long illness, on March 21, 2020. Born in Cambridge to the late Edward Leo and Katherine (Donahue) Lane and raised in West Roxbury, Ken was a graduate of BC High School and a WWII Navy veteran. After retiring as New England General Manager from The Dannon Company, Ken retired to Barnstead, NH and eventually Florida. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Ami Paulette Lane; sons Thomas, Kevin, Edward, Christopher, Paul, and Jeffrey; Ami's daughter, Shelli Beth Truett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces; and three beloved sisters Mary, Louise and Joann. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen, and sons Richard and Kenneth Lane, Jr., brothers Ted and Paul and sister Dorothy. A military service will be held at a future date at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida.

View the online memorial for Kenneth Joseph LANE
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -