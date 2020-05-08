|
|
KOLMAN, Kenneth Age 83, recently of Wayland, formerly of Holliston, and Ashland, MA, passed away on May 6, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Beloved husband of Constance (Shattuck) Kolman for 36 years. Devoted father of Michael Kolman and his wife Ann, and Hilary Kolman. Dear grandfather of Jack, Allison, and Kate. Loving brother of Eric Kolman. A true gentleman with a great dry sense of humor, he was loving and kind, and was always there to help someone in need. He loved a good snowstorm, a summer thunderstorm, Bermuda, Martha's Vineyard, Connie's cooking, and all of his dogs. He is also survived by his adoring Labradoodle, Bailey. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Save A Dog, 604 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776, or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020