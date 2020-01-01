|
WATSON , Kenneth L. Of Brewster, formerly of Walpole and Roslindale, unexpectedly passed December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Rebecca (Young) Watson. Devoted father of Lauren Watson and Samantha Watson and her partner John Rielly. Loving grandfather of Tyler Kenneth Lynch and Luana Rielly. Brother of Patricia Watson of West Roxbury and Deborah Watson of Westwood. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Longtime employee of Verizon, avid Boston sports fan and animal lover. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, January 5th from 12-3pm, followed by a 3pm Funeral Service at the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston (Brewster branch) in Kenneth's memory, 3981 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020