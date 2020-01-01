Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH L. WATSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH L. WATSON Obituary
WATSON , Kenneth L. Of Brewster, formerly of Walpole and Roslindale, unexpectedly passed December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Rebecca (Young) Watson. Devoted father of Lauren Watson and Samantha Watson and her partner John Rielly. Loving grandfather of Tyler Kenneth Lynch and Luana Rielly. Brother of Patricia Watson of West Roxbury and Deborah Watson of Westwood. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Longtime employee of Verizon, avid Boston sports fan and animal lover. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, January 5th from 12-3pm, followed by a 3pm Funeral Service at the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston (Brewster branch) in Kenneth's memory, 3981 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -