LAMBERT, Kenneth Kenneth Russell "Rusty" Lambert of Old Saybrook, CT, and formerly of Framingham and Chatham, MA, passed away on June 24, 2019 at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Rusty was born on December 7, 1934, in Binghamton, NY, the son of Kenneth Gray Lambert and Catherine Mohan Lambert. He graduated from Boston College in 1957, and was the widower of both Gail and Maureen Lambert. In 1958, Rusty began a lengthy career as a sales leader for Raytheon, Adams-Russell Electronics and Hughes Aircraft. He was a passionate sports fan avidly following the Boston Braves, Red Sox, Patriots and BC Eagles throughout his life. Some of his fondest memories included attending Red Sox Fantasy Camp in Fort Myers, watching Eagles games at Alumni Stadium and attending eight Super Bowls. He loved talking sports and had the uncanny ability to recall plays and scores from decades ago making him a walking encyclopedia of sports trivia. He also loved the Cape and spent 50 seasons in Chatham many of them boating on Nantucket Sound followed by a generous Tito's and tonic at the end of the day. Rusty is survived by his companion, Barbara Cunningham of Old Saybrook, his children, Wendy Dwinells and her husband Eric of Marlborough and East Harwich, MA, Kevin Lambert of Framingham, MA, and Kelly Rucker of Columbia, SC; stepdaughters, Lynn Fucci and her husband Robert of Westbrook, CT, and Ann Roussel and her husband Andy of Ivoryton, CT; grandchildren, Emma, Alex, Ryan, Sean, Bret, Taryn, Brittany, and Abby. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28th, at 10:30 am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect St., Essex, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Kenneth Lambert to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift Swan Funeral Home, OLD SAYBROOK, is handling arrangements. Swan Funeral Home 860-669-2903



