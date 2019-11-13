Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
KENNETH BRANCO
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave
Cambridge, IL
More Obituaries for KENNETH BRANCO
KENNETH M. BRANCO Obituary
BRANCO, Kenneth M. Age 66, of Ogunquit, ME, formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, November 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late Jacintho and Isabel (Bettencourt) Branco. Loving partner to Paul J. Chase of 44 years. Dear brother of Jacintho "Jesse" Branco of Malden, Jo Ann Branco-Caton of Cambridge, Karen Branco-O'Meara of Maynard. Cherished uncle of Nancy, Jesse, William, Shawn, Jennifer, Melvin, Ross, Jr., Jessica and many other grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge, MA at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday 2-6. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Kenny was a member of the Ogunquit Elks, he also loved flowers. Donations may be made in Kenny's memory to St. Anthony Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., Cambridge, MA 02141.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
