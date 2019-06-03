KRANEFUSS, Kenneth M. Of Norwood, passed away on June 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband and friend of Doris A. (Pellegrine) Kranefuss. Devoted father of Kenneth M. Kranefuss, Jr. and his wife Deb of Campbell, CA, Patricia A. Southwell and her husband Gary of Chelmsford, and John T. Kranefuss and his wife Ellen of Madison, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Parker and her husband Jacob of TX, Caroline Kranefuss of NJ, and Olivia Kranefuss of NJ. Kenneth was a Korean Veteran of Navy Air-Corp. Kenneth volunteered at the Norwood Food Pantry. He was a longtime volunteer at the Norwood Library for Shut ins and an Avid Bird Carver. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10am, at St. Mary's Parish, 176 Washington St., East Walpole, MA 02032. At the request of the family, all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Norwood Food Pantry, 150 Chapel St., Norwood, MA 02062, or the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



