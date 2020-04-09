Home

KENNETH N. KUTRUBES

KENNETH N. KUTRUBES Obituary
KUTRUBES, Kenneth N. Age 74, of Peabody, passed away Wednesday, April 8, following complications from Covid-19. He was a member of St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Peabody. He is survived by a brother and his wife, Peter & Elina Kutrubes of Peabody; a sister-in-law, Marie Elaine Kutrubes of Peabody; his nephews, Stefan Kutrubes, Anthony LaRosa and his wife Robin; his niece, Alena Laird and her husband Christopher; his great-nieces and nephews, Jessica and Jason LaRosa; Bryson and Liliana Laird. Visiting Hours: Due to current CDC guidelines, a private Burial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Kenneth's memory to the St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA 01960. For online obituary, please visit ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
