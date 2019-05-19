|
|
ALVES, Kenneth O'Donnell Age 87, of Kennebunk, ME, formerly of Lexington, MA, died early Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at the Landing at Saco Bay in Saco, ME. Ken is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Cynthia Alves of Kennebunk; his daughter, Kristen Fava and husband Christopher of Plymouth, MA; his son, Gregory Alves and wife Michelle of Lynnfield, MA; four grandchildren, Preston and Carson Fava of Plymouth, MA., and Nathan and Lily Alves of Lynnfield, MA. He also leaves behind Kathryn Alves Pizzuto and Elizabeth Alves Harris. There are no Services planned. The family will have a private gathering later this summer. For a complete obituary, and to leave a message of condolence, please visit Ken's Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019