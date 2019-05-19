Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH ALVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH O'DONNELL ALVES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KENNETH O'DONNELL ALVES Obituary
ALVES, Kenneth O'Donnell Age 87, of Kennebunk, ME, formerly of Lexington, MA, died early Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at the Landing at Saco Bay in Saco, ME. Ken is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Cynthia Alves of Kennebunk; his daughter, Kristen Fava and husband Christopher of Plymouth, MA; his son, Gregory Alves and wife Michelle of Lynnfield, MA; four grandchildren, Preston and Carson Fava of Plymouth, MA., and Nathan and Lily Alves of Lynnfield, MA. He also leaves behind Kathryn Alves Pizzuto and Elizabeth Alves Harris. There are no Services planned. The family will have a private gathering later this summer. For a complete obituary, and to leave a message of condolence, please visit Ken's Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now