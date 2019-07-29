|
|
ORENBERG, Kenneth Of Randolph, MA, entered into rest on July 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Gail (Salvati) Orenberg. Kenneth was born and raised in Newton, MA the dear son of the late Philip and Ethel Orenberg. Devoted father of Joshua Orenberg and his wife Valerie. Cherished grandfather of Emma Rose and Olivia Ruth. Loving brother of David Orenberg. Kenneth worked for the Department of Probation for 33 years. Kenneth was an avid collector of many things and a die-hard Pats fan. He will be missed by his many longtime and dedicated friends. Services will be private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 3, 2019