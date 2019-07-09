Boston Globe Obituaries
GRASSO, Kenneth P. Of Margate, FL, formerly of Medford & Billerica, July 1, 2019. Son of the late Ralph & Phyllis (DeAmelio) Grasso. Beloved father of Kenneth Grasso & his wife Stefni of UT, Angela (Grasso) Alex of Andover, Stephen Grasso of Winchester, & Lynda Grasso & her partner William Mealey of Chelmsford. Dear brother of Diana Sigmon, Marianne Fernandes & her husband Paul, & the late Frank Grasso & his surviving wife Ernestine. He was the cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Ryann, Ana, Anthony, Charlie, Rocky, & Bella. Loving uncle of Frank, Jr. & Ernest Grasso & the late William Grasso. Visiting Hours will be held from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Monday, July 15th, from 4-8pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
