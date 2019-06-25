HALLORAN, Kenneth P. Age 84, of Quincy, formerly of Cambridge, died unexpectedly, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home. He was a resident of Quincy for over fifty-five years.



Kenneth was born in Cambridge, to the late Theresa A. (Dempsey) and Edward J. Halloran. He was raised in Cambridge and was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1953. He was honored to be inducted into the B.C. High Athletic Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments on the hockey team. He was a rugged and high scoring defenseman and was awarded a scholarship to St. Michael's College in Toronto. He was the only American-born player on the team. He enjoyed success there and after graduation returned to Boston.



Soon after, Ken enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and rose to the rank of Corporal during his tenure.



Upon his return, he decided to join the Teamsters Union. He was member of Local 25 for over fifty years, spending most of that time with Beacon Fast Freight and on the Boston Fish Pier. He was always involved in union politics and held elected positions over the years. Later on, he became co-owner of Fresh Fish West Inc. The company shipped seafood to restaurants, hotels, and other commercial outlets throughout the mid-west.



Ken was an avid sports fan. He was loyal to all of the Boston teams but the Bruins were his favorite. In his spare time, he coached teams at Quincy Youth Hockey. Mostly, he enjoyed teaching young kids how to skate. For more than thirty years, he taught fundamentals and sportsmanship to generations of children.



Above all his interests, he was dedicated to his family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of his three children and eight grandsons. He was devoted to his beloved wife, Ann M. (Grealish) Halloran. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.



Devoted father of Kenneth P. Halloran, Detective Lieutenant, Massachusetts State Police, Nancee T. Gillin, United States Federal Agent, Retired and her husband Paul of Florida, and Shannon A. Flood and her husband Frank of West Roxbury. Loving grandfather of Jack, Paul, Tommy and Matt Halloran, Patrick Gillin, and Liam, Brendan and Kieran Flood. Dear brother of R. Barry Halloran and his late wife Karan of Norwell, Dennis B. Halloran and his wife Gerry of Hanover, Anne T. Halloran of Boston, Mary H. Macedo and her late husband Daniel of Wrentham, the late Rev. Mother Anne, Order of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers, and the late E. Brian Halloran. Ken is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Ann's Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy on Saturday, June 29th at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.



