PARNELL, Kenneth P. "The measure of a man is in the lives he's touched. The only measure of your worth and your deeds will be the love you leave behind when you're gone." (Ernie Banks, Fred Small) Kenneth P. Parnell of New Boston, NH passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, June 22, 2020 from complications of coronavirus contracted after major surgery. Although not by his side due to pandemic restrictions, his wife and sons were able to say goodbye to him before he passed. Ken was born April 4, 1933 in West Roxbury, MA to Napoleon and Christine Parnell, along with older brother Donald Parnell and younger sister Barbara Parnell. He grew up in North Cambridge, MA and married his high school sweetheart Barbara Nauss in 1953. After 4 years in the Air Force, which included a tour of duty in Korea, Ken spent his career in sales working for National Biscuit Corporation and Bristol Meyers. "Barbie and Ken" would be married 67 years this October. During this full life together, they would have five sons and travel a good part of the world enjoying cruises with friends and relatives. Their home has long been the central gathering place for holidays and special occasions for the family. Ken was quiet about his faith but it strengthened and guided him. Those who knew him would all agree that he was a mild mannered, extremely likable and genuinely nice man that always made you feel comfortable. He loved golf, good conversation, time with family and friends, good food, good whiskey, good humor and the occasional inappropriate joke. Ken was preceded in death by his son Robert Parnell and sister Barbara Parnell, and survived by his wife, Barbara Parnell, 4 sons, Kenny Parnell, Randy Parnell, Danny Parnell and Peter Parnell, brother Donald Parnell, and 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to current social distance guidelines, a private Graveside Service will be held at the New Hampshire States Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH at the convenience of the family. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Food Bank in Kenneth's name. For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020