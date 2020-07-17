|
CONNELL, Kenneth R. "Ken" Age 76 of Beverly, died on Thursday July 16, 2020, at Lahey Burlington after a brief illness. He was the husband of Linda M. (Brown) with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Born and raised in East Boston, he was the son of the late Kenneth J. and Evelyn H. (Smith) Connell. He had earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University. He had lived in Beverly for the past 41 years. For many years Ken had worked as a manager of manufacturing and quality control at the GE. He had most recently worked as the Director of Operations for Magellan Corporation in Middleton and Haverhill. Ken was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Thomson Country Club in North Reading. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially the time he spent as their "#1 fan in attendance" at their football, lacrosse, softball, and dance games and recitals. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters Jennifer Lesswing and her husband Chris of Haverhill, and Alison Phelps and her husband Peter of Lynnfield, 3 grandchildren; Jack and Ellie Phelps of Lynnfield, and Olivia Lesswing of Haverhill, his sisters Janice Forster and her husband Thomas of Wakefield and Sheryl Connell of San Francisco, CA, a brother-in-law Robert Morgan and his wife Marilyn of Wakefield, a sister-in-law Donna Blanchard and her husband Bob of Berwick, Maine, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Sheila Morgan. Visiting hours will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends and the Funeral Mass at St. Pius V Church, Lynn will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020