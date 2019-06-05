|
D'AMBROSIA, Kenneth R. Age 60, of Merrimac, MA, passed away peacefully on June 2. Beloved husband of Ellen E. (Picarello) D'Ambrosia; loving father of Robert J. D'Ambrosia both of Merrimac; dear brother of David S. and his wife Kelli of Marietta, GA, Jack J. and his wife Christine of Scituate, MA, Lisa M. and her husband Dick Codair of Bedford, NH, and Craig M. and his wife Betsy of Norfolk, MA; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Picarello of Chestnut Hill, MA and Jane Olsen and her husband Paul of W. Roxbury, MA; brother-in-law, John Picarello of Roslindale, MA; as well as several nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. To share a memory or view his complete obituary please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019