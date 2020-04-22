|
|
DANA, Kenneth R. Kenneth R. Dana passed away peacefully at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick, MA on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 79, where he resided to support complications of Parkinson's Disease. He tested positive for Corona virus but was without symptoms of the disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Goldman Dana and Robert David Dana, and spent his youth in Newton Center. He is survived by his beloved sister Dr. Clare Dana of Jupiter, FL and several cousins and good friends. He graduated from Harvard College, Class of 1962, and did graduate work at Columbia University in New York. He had long been a lover of classical music and acted as an announcer of WCRB while at Harvard. He traveled extensively, especially by train, and had been active with train enthusiasts having been President of Mass Bay Railroad Enthusiasts in the mid 1970's. Ken also acted through the Jewish Big Brother Association for about 10 years as a mentor. Ken had several occupations, including Executive Director at Temple Emanuel in Newton and Comptroller at Babson College in Wellesley. He was a collector of model railroad N scale trains and turned his hobby into a very successful business called "Ken's Trains" in Sudbury, MA after his retirement. His fellow enthusiasts enjoyed lengthy discussions with him, something that became impossible after internet ordering came into being. Ken was a real gentle man and loving and kind to everyone he met. His other passion was caring for rescue Golden Retrievers over many years. The dogs accompanied him in his home in Framingham. Burial will be private. Donations can be of one's choice, or to the Colleges, or to Yankee Golden Retriever, 110 Chapin Rd., P.O. 808, Hudson, MA 01749, www.ygrr.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
View the online memorial for Kenneth R. DANA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020