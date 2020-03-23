|
|
FARNELL, Kenneth R. Age 80, of Salem, NH passed away at home on Thurs., March 19th. Kenny was born and educated in Somerville, MA, the son of the late Eleanor (Marks) and Archibald Farnell. Kenny served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local #25 in Charlestown, MA. A lifelong resident of the Merrimack Valley, Kenny worked on many movie productions. Kenny's heart was always at home with his family. Kenny will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 50 years, Dorothy (Barberian) Farnell of Salem, NH; sister Evelyn Davieau of Abington, MA; son Kenneth Farnell, Jr. and wife Lisa of Redondo Beach, CA; daughter Sherry Croteau of Methuen, MA; daughter Kimberly Thompson and husband Christopher of Windham, NH; grandchildren Christian, Chad and Casey Thompson, Taryn Stowell and husband Craig; three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Kenny was predeceased by his sister Beverly Halloran and his son Brian Farnell. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services were private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth's name to: Veterans Foundation of NH, 77 Central Street, Manchester, NH 03101. To send a message of condolence, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020