FORD, Kenneth R. Of Dedham, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully at home August 18 with family at his side. Survived by wife Patricia, children K. Richard Ford, Jr. and wife Kristine of Illinois, Michael and wife Maureen of Medway, Elizabeth and husband Bill of Foxboro, Charles and wife Eileen of Walpole and 7 grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Wendell and Katherine Ford, brother Wendell Ford, and sister Joan Delaney. His enthusiasm for his kids and grandchildren's sports and activities will be missed.
A private Funeral was celebrated. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Kenneth's name to SMA Fathers, 337 Common Street, Dedham, MA 02026 or St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Denis Church, 157 Washington Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020