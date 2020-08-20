Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH R. FORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH R. FORD Obituary
FORD, Kenneth R. Of Dedham, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully at home August 18 with family at his side. Survived by wife Patricia, children K. Richard Ford, Jr. and wife Kristine of Illinois, Michael and wife Maureen of Medway, Elizabeth and husband Bill of Foxboro, Charles and wife Eileen of Walpole and 7 grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Wendell and Katherine Ford, brother Wendell Ford, and sister Joan Delaney. His enthusiasm for his kids and grandchildren's sports and activities will be missed.

A private Funeral was celebrated. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Kenneth's name to SMA Fathers, 337 Common Street, Dedham, MA 02026 or St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Denis Church, 157 Washington Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -