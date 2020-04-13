|
ANDERSON, Kenneth S. Of West Roxbury, at age 76. Beloved son of the late Karl and Katherine (Thornton) Anderson. Born January 19, 1944, dear brother of Gerald Anderson and his wife Hannah of Plymouth, and Lawrence Anderson and his wife Sharon of Carlsbad, Ken also leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a graduate of Roxbury Latin School, MIT and a member of Westwood Bridge Club. At this time burial will be private. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to or a . Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020