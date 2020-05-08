|
SHAPLEIGH, Kenneth Age 95, of Reading. Born in Malden. WWII Merchant Marines Chief Radio Operator. Businessman and entrepreneur. Vibrant long-term resident of Wingate at Reading. Taken by COVID-19. Survived by daughter Marilyn, son Neal & his wife Nancy, their daughter Erin, and extended family. Beloved by all, he will be deeply missed. Private Services to be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Greater Boston Foodbank, www.gbfb.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020