LARKIN, Kenneth T. Age 80, of Roslindale and Dennis, MA, passed on June 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving husband of his lifelong love, Elizabeth A. (Vozzella). Devoted father of Theodore Larkin of Buzzards Bay and Janet of Bridgewater, LoriAnn (Larkin) Sullivan and her husband Steven of Stoughton and Steven Larkin and his wife Andrea (Lumenello) of Canton. Adoring grandfather (Kakey) to Taylor (Sullivan) Ray and her husband Kenneth, Lindsay (Larkin) Giardino and her husband CJ, Kenneth Larkin, Connor Sullivan, Brendan Curtin, Kelsey Larkin, Paige Sullivan, Anthony, Nicholas, Christopher and Ava Larkin. Proud great-grandfather to our newest family member Pierson Sullivan Ray. Brother of James and his wife Jean, Richard and his wife Josephine and William and his wife Sheila. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Past President of Larkin Iron Works. In addition to his many endeavors, Ken's greatest passion was spending time with his family. Funeral from Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, ROSLINDALE, MA, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 9 AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, MA, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2-6 PM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. His family is grateful for the loving and extraordinary care Ken received from the staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, MA. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul at Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale 02131, or Veterans Administrative Services. Directions and guestbook at: www.josephrussofuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Kenneth T. LARKIN Published in The Boston Globe from June 28 to July 1, 2019