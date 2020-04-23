Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH W. BOYD


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH W. BOYD Obituary
BOYD, Kenneth W. Of Reading, April 9, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of Joan W. (Woodward) Boyd, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. Devoted father of Deborah Atlas and her husband Jeffrey of Burlington, Lisa Hall and her husband Wayne of Derry, NH, Nancy Fortini and her husband Alfred of Stoneham, and Jennifer Folan and her husband John of Ireland. Dear brother of Mildred Farnsworth of Derry, NH. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Ryan Hall, Michael and Joel Atlas, Nicole and Andrew Lentine, Partick, Ailish, and Kira Folan. Loving great-grandfather of Calvin, Cecelia, and Isaac. In accordance with current public health regulations, a Service to honor Ken's life will be held at a later date. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Ken's memory may be made to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -