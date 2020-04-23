|
|
BOYD, Kenneth W. Of Reading, April 9, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of Joan W. (Woodward) Boyd, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage. Devoted father of Deborah Atlas and her husband Jeffrey of Burlington, Lisa Hall and her husband Wayne of Derry, NH, Nancy Fortini and her husband Alfred of Stoneham, and Jennifer Folan and her husband John of Ireland. Dear brother of Mildred Farnsworth of Derry, NH. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Ryan Hall, Michael and Joel Atlas, Nicole and Andrew Lentine, Partick, Ailish, and Kira Folan. Loving great-grandfather of Calvin, Cecelia, and Isaac. In accordance with current public health regulations, a Service to honor Ken's life will be held at a later date. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Ken's memory may be made to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020