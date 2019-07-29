Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH W. CARLSON


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH W. CARLSON Obituary
CARLSON, Kenneth W. Of Marlborough, July 27, 2019, at age 62. Beloved brother of Timothy Carlson and his wife Christine of Melrose, John Carlson and his wife Julianne of Wakefield, and Richard Carlson and his wife Michele of Wakefield. Loving uncle of Denise, Mike and his wife Whitney, Scott, Joe, Justine and her fiancé JT, Shana and her fiancé Elton, Shawn, and great-uncle of Reese. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Ken's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Friday, August 9, from 3-6pm. Interment is private. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now