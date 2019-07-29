|
CARLSON, Kenneth W. Of Marlborough, July 27, 2019, at age 62. Beloved brother of Timothy Carlson and his wife Christine of Melrose, John Carlson and his wife Julianne of Wakefield, and Richard Carlson and his wife Michele of Wakefield. Loving uncle of Denise, Mike and his wife Whitney, Scott, Joe, Justine and her fiancé JT, Shana and her fiancé Elton, Shawn, and great-uncle of Reese. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Ken's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Friday, August 9, from 3-6pm. Interment is private. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019