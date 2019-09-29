Boston Globe Obituaries
HURRELL, Kenneth W. Of East Hampstead, NH, formerly of Norwood and Roslindale, September 27, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Emily (Laham) Hurrell. Loving father of Georgette Hurrell of Dedham, Denise Georgoudis and her husband Dean of East Hampstead, NH, Ken Hurrell of Michigan and Susan Hurrell of Michigan. Former father in law of Nora Couture of Michigan. Dear grandfather "Papa" of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Lawrence Hurrell and his wife Jackie of Attleboro and the late Lewis "Bing" Hurrell. Brother-in-law of Alice Hurrell. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or to the , 300 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Proud US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars, and later the National Guard. Past Master of the West Roxbury and Dorchester Masonic Lodge and Aleppo Shriners. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Guestbook and other information at www.kfouryfuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019
