STEVENS, Kenneth W. Jr. Of Thompson, CT, age 79, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Elaine T. (Pelletier) Stevens; three sons: Kevin S. Stevens and his wife Stephanie of Douglas, MA, Michael J. Stevens and his wife Alexis of Billerica, MA, and Brian D. Stevens of Waltham, MA; daughter Brenda J. Johnston and her husband Mark of Waltham, MA and their mother Jacqueline M. Harrington of Waltham; stepson Joel Fleck of Putnam, CT; his stepdaughters: Krystle Lackey of Dudley, MA and Katrina Fleck of Vermont; two brothers: Raymond J. Stevens of California and Gordon T. Stevens of Somerville, MA; his sister Kathleen R. Jones of Lunenburg, MA, and many grandchildren, relatives and dear friends.
Kenneth was born in Athens, Maine on August 13, 1940, son of Kenneth W. Stevens, Sr. and Ruth M. (James) Stevens; he was a faithful Christian man and was well known for being a spiritual man. In his younger years, Kenneth enjoyed scuba diving and playing the guitar; later in life, he enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle as a member of the Tomahawk Motorcycle Club, of which he has been a member since 1987. Kenneth was also a 32nd degree Mason, joining in 1964. He was a terrific family man who was always grateful to be surrounded by the love of so many countless friends and loving family members, and he will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00 - 11: 30 am, followed by a Celebration of Kenneth's Life at 11:30 am at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, WEBSTER, MA. Committal Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the in honor of Kenneth.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020