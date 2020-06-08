|
HAYWOOD, Kenneth Walter Of Newton and Worcester, MA, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020 at the age of 65. Kenny was born in Newton on September 14, 1954, the eldest child of Walter B. Haywood and Odell (Ingram) Haywood of Newton, MA and Sunrise, FL. Kenny attended Newton North High School and Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA. He worked in various construction trades as a general laborer and bricklayer. He enjoyed all sports, especially football, which he played in High School. His favorite pastimes were golf and fishing. He also had a passion for singing which he did often with several close friends who together formed the gospel group the Love Tones. Kenny's wife, Sharon (Alston) Haywood, predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by his parents, sisters Joy (Haywood) Moore and Deneen Haywood, brother-in-law Robert Moore, nephews Christopher Moore, Nicholas Pacheco and Noah DeCaille, niece Amanda Moore, great-nephew Quintin Pacheco and stepson Kadeem Prince, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Wake is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, MA. Face-coverings/masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny's name to a . Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020