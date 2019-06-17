Boston Globe Obituaries
KENNETH WAYNE LITTLETON Jr.

KENNETH WAYNE LITTLETON Jr. Obituary
LITTLETON, Kenneth Wayne Jr. Died on June 15, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre. He passed away peacefully in the presence of his family. He had a wild heart, a keen intellect, and a bright smile. He was a wonderful story teller, had a colorful sense of humor, and possessed an unwavering sense of adventure. He was born on July 20, 1952 and graduated from Williams College in 1974. He excelled at athletics and was a devoted fan of all teams Boston. He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Wayne Littleton, Sr. He leaves behind his mother, Maria Ann Littleton of Watertown, MA. He also leaves behind his younger sisters, Susanne Littleton Fournier of Hooksett, NH and Lesley Maria Kennally of Holliston, MA. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Lee Belcher and Daniel Kenneth Baker, by his grandson, Connor Daniel Belcher, all of Ontario, Canada, and by his many nieces and nephews. Services private. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
