ZACK, Dr. Kenneth Of Chestnut Hill, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Devoted son of the late Morris & Frances Zack. Beloved husband of Janet Zack. Loving father of Benjamin Zack & his wife Adena of Nahant and Julia O'Leary & her husband Robert of Westwood. Cherished grandfather of Justin O'Leary and Jenna O'Leary. Dear brother of Allan Zack and Carl Zack. Dr. Zack was a well-respected psychiatrist in the Boston area who dedicated his professional life to the care of his patients. Graveside Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health), 529 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019