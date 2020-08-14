|
|
MARTINSON, Kent Alan Age 79, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Kenny lived a fulfilling life as a loving son, father & grandfather, brother, mentor and friend. He was the most generous and kind hearted man, loved by many and will be terribly missed. He is survived by his daughter Michelle, her husband Adam and granddaughter Mya, as well as his brothers Sumner and Jon Martinson. He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn (Roberts) and Bert Martinson. Services will be private. To here...now... and "Beyond the Yellow Brick Road." Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-731-9882
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020