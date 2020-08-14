Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for KENT MARTINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENT ALAN MARTINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENT ALAN MARTINSON Obituary
MARTINSON, Kent Alan Age 79, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Kenny lived a fulfilling life as a loving son, father & grandfather, brother, mentor and friend. He was the most generous and kind hearted man, loved by many and will be terribly missed. He is survived by his daughter Michelle, her husband Adam and granddaughter Mya, as well as his brothers Sumner and Jon Martinson. He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn (Roberts) and Bert Martinson. Services will be private. To here...now... and "Beyond the Yellow Brick Road." Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-731-9882
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -