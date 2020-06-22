|
PORTNEY, Kent Edward Of College Station, TX, formerly of Newton, MA, passed suddenly on June 13, 2020 at age 69. Dr. Portney was a professor and Director of the Institute for Science, Technology and Public Policy at the Texas A&M University Bush School of Government and Public Service. Before joining the Bush School in 2014, Dr. Portney spent more than 30 years on the faculty of Tufts University, where he served as department chair in Political Science and directed the graduate program in Public Policy and Citizen Participation. He received the accolade of Professor Emeritus there. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Marilyn Santiesteban, his son Teddy and wife Jennie, his daughter Alexandra, his sister Arden and her husband Vince, and 3 loving cats. A celebration of life was held for Dr. Portney on June 16 in Bryan, TX. A recording of the service can be viewed on facebook.com/callawayjones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tanglewood Institute Scholarship Fund at BU.edu/GiveToBUTI.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020