Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
KENT P. DAVISON Obituary
DAVISON, Kent P. Of Burlington, owner of Davison Insurance Agency, Inc. in Arlington, age 67, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Gasper). Loving father of Matthew Davison & his wife Megan of Burlington and Jody LaCascia & her husband David of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Grace & Abigail Davison and Michael & Jessica LaCascia. Brother of Mark Davison of Hooksett, NH and Sandra Brown of New Market, NH. Son of the late Warren & Muriel Davison. Son-in-law of Catherine Gasper & the late John of Burlington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Monday, Nov. 11, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kent's name may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019
