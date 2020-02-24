|
HADZI, Kerim (Det. BPD SAU) In Medfield formerly of Brighton and Readville February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Tiffany (Massood) Hadzi. Devoted father of Edward Ryan and Mason Tyler. Loving son of the late Mehmed Hadziahmetovic and Almasa Sijercic. Brother of Amela Hadziahmetovic of East Walpole and her fianc? Mark Vautour. Grandson of Avdo Hadziahmetovic of Boston. Son-in-law of Cathy Massood-Blume and her husband David Blume of Newton, and Edward Massood of Greensboro, NC. Brother-in-law of Tara Massood. Nephew of Aida Dobric and Emina Duhovic. Godfather of Claire Catherine Edginton. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Thursday Feb. 27 th at 8:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, Feb 26 th from 3-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Kerim was a member of the Boston Police Detective Benevolent Society and Boston Police Relief Fund. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kerim may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020