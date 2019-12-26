|
|
HAGGERTY, Kerry (Hynds) Age 48, December 21, 2019, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Timothy Haggerty. Loving mother of Robert & Timothy Haggerty. Dear sister of Marybeth Irvine, Robert Hynds, Joseph Hynds, Debbie DePietro & Milly Hynds. Cherished daughter of the late Robert & Dorothy (Centola) Hynds & daughter-in-law of Retired Watertown Firefighter John Haggerty & his wife Renna and Leslie Haggerty. Sister-in-law of Jeannie Stout, Stacey Haggerty, Stephen Haggerty, Christine Haggerty & Shawn Haggerty. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Kerry is a member of the Teamster Horsemen Motorcycle Association & a member of the APA. Family and friends are welcome to gather in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Sunday from 2-5 pm and again on Monday at 10 am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019