GEAR, Kerry J. It is with a heavy heart that the family of Kerry J. Gear ("Bucko") announces his recent passing. Kerry was the loving son of Jeanne M. Gear (Donahue) and the late Jerome J. Gear. He was the father of Kerry J. Gear, II, and grandfather to James Patrick Gear.



Kerry grew up in Malden, MA and was one of seven children. He graduated from Malden High School, Class of 1982, and maintained the same group of friends from his Linden neighborhood throughout his entire life. Kerry played youth sports and excelled in every sport he encountered. He was a professional commercial painter and worked in Boston. He lived in Malden for most of his life, and had recently moved to Boston's North End.



Kerry loved his Boston sports teams. He made it a point to get to as many Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox games each season. He was an avid Patriots fan, as well. He was never in the dark when it came to sports analysis and statistics. He could engage at all levels and deliver his opinion. Kerry loved music and managed to get out to Fenway or the Garden to see his favorite bands. He had a high intellect and would read and research everything from fitness & nutrition to world economics, politics and sports. When he smiled, he lit up the room with his piercing blue eyes. Kerry lived modestly and never saw value in accumulating wealth. He grew through his life experiences, and to him that was more valuable. He laughed, he loved, and he gave generously of himself.



Kerry's proudest accomplishment was his son, Kerry. He adored Kerry and the two were more like brothers than father & son. He was in awe of the young man that his son Kerry had become. He had a twinkle in his eye when he spoke of him. Along came his grandson, James, and he quickly adjusted to being a grandfather. He adored that little boy and nicknamed him, "Handsome." Kerry had dreams of watching James grow up and play sports. Those dreams will live on and his adoring family will be there to see to it, and that James has all the support he needs.



Kerry's brothers, Kevin (wife Aurora), Michael, Shawn (late wife Roseanne) and Brian Gear, sisters Tara Gear, and Maureen Hogan (husband Kerry), will miss him terribly. His mom will miss his quick-witted humor, and the smile on his face when he arrived at her home. Kerry also leaves behind his nieces, Erin Whitten, Courtney Loux, Brittany Hacciano, several grandnieces and nephews and a special little boy named Ethan. Kerry is at peace and will be remembered forever by those who knew and loved him most.



All Services are private and are being handled by Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside. Donations in Kerry's name can be sent to The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215, or at



redsoxfoundation@redsox.com



