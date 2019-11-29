|
LIANDER, Kerstin Maria Elisabet (Glimstedt) Died on November 23 at her residence in Holyoke, MA, after a long and rich life. Many of us were fortunate to have known her and been touched by her kindness, generosity, and often irreverent sense of humor.
Born in ?rebro, Sweden on May 9, 1925, to Nils and Lisa Glimstedt, she completed her studies in Pharmacology in ?rebro and Stockholm. Kerstin married Bertil Liander in 1949, also in ?rebro, and together they lived in Stockholm, Paris, Rome, Philadelphia, Princeton, Amherst, Williamsburg and
Easthampton for 65 years. Their children M?rten and Catharina joined them on much of this adventure.
Kerstin worked as a pharmacist in Sweden, and later in the United States, she worked for the Welcome Wagon company, Danco Modern Furniture (West Hadley, MA) and then volunteered with the SHINE Program, dedicating herself to serving and helping others well into her eighties.
Kerstin was predeceased by her husband Bertil and son M?rten, and survived by her daughter Catharina Esbensen and husband Peter LaBerge, her daughter-in-law Johanna Damgaard Liander, her grandchildren Anna and Johan Esbensen and Margit and Signe Liander, and three great-grandchildren. In Sweden, Kerstin is also survived by her brother Nils Glimstedt and his wife Kerstin, their two sons and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please go out and have a "good dinner" or at the very least, some chocolates. Always generous and caring towards her family, Kerstin, otherwise known as Mormor, Farmor or Bestemor, will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019