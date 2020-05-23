Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Monday, May 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
New Westwood Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN LEAHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN B. LEAHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN B. LEAHY Obituary
LEAHY, Kevin B. Age 64, of Westwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died May 19th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Julie A. (Galvin) Leahy for 38 years. Loving father of Sheila Donahue and her husband Matthew of Wrentham, Patrick Leahy of Boston, and Alanna Pease and her husband Sam of Medfield. Cherished grandfather of Rose Donahue. Twin brother of Michael Leahy of Westwood and Brian Leahy, also of Westwood. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Kevin was a proud graduate of BC High and Northeastern University and was a 30 year employee of Verizon.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Monday, May 25th, from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning, May 26th, at 10am, in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to Caring for a Cure https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer-center/everyday-amazing/caring-for-a-cure Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -