LEAHY, Kevin B. Age 64, of Westwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died May 19th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Julie A. (Galvin) Leahy for 38 years. Loving father of Sheila Donahue and her husband Matthew of Wrentham, Patrick Leahy of Boston, and Alanna Pease and her husband Sam of Medfield. Cherished grandfather of Rose Donahue. Twin brother of Michael Leahy of Westwood and Brian Leahy, also of Westwood. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Kevin was a proud graduate of BC High and Northeastern University and was a 30 year employee of Verizon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Monday, May 25th, from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning, May 26th, at 10am, in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to Caring for a Cure https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer-center/everyday-amazing/caring-for-a-cure Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020