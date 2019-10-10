|
BOWERS, Kevin "Gladly would he learn and gladly teach"- Chaucer Of Holbrook, died peacefully on September 30 at age 97, after a long and wonderful life surrounded by those who loved him. He leaves his wife, Edna, and children Bill, Matt, Ned, Kate, Tim, Dan, and Jane, grandchildren Veronica, Paul, and Joel, and great-grandchildren Sophie and Isabella. He was predeceased by his son, T-K. A loyal alumnus of Boston Latin School and Boston College, his college career was interrupted by service in the Army Air Corps. After a 40-year career in the Boston Public Schools, chiefly at Boston Latin School, Kevin's love of teaching led him to teach Latin for many years past retirement. His love and care for his community included civic and religious volunteer work. He served on Holbrook's Finance Committee and Cultural Council, taught CCD, and—into his 90s—was "the world's oldest altar boy" at St. Michael's in Avon. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, and gathering wood for his living room fire. To those who knew him, Kevin taught loving kindness by example, and for this the world is truly a better place. A Funeral Mass will be observed at St. Michael's Parish in Avon on October 19th. Greetings at 10:30AM, Mass at 11 AM. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holbrook Ecumenical Food Pantry, 322 S. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019