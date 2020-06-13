Home

KEVIN D. MORIARTY

MORIARTY, Kevin D. Age 72, of Gaithersburg, MD, formerly of Westborough and Watertown, MA. Kevin is survived by his wife and partner of 50 years, Margery (Geri) Moriarty; his loving children, Caitlin Moriarty of Bethesda, MD, with her husband, Charlie Hundley, and Matthew Moriarty of Proctor, VT, with his wife, Elly; his sweet grandchildren, Lily Young and Liam Hundley of MD, and Larkin and Cameron of VT; his sister, Norine Beatty and her husband, John, of kind aid throughout his illness, and his sister, Mary Thompson and her husband, Alan. Kevin loved his life, his family, and his friends. He was wise, generous, and kind. He traveled, read many history books, and served as a volunteer at the Library of Congress. His valiant battle for life was aided by steadfast doctors and nurses. The family will celebrate Kevin's life when all can gather.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
